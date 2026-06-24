Gianni Infantino explains World Cup hydration breaks

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the introduction of hydration breaks during matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stressing that the decision was made for sporting and player welfare reasons rather than financial gain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, cooling breaks have become one of the notable innovations of the tournament, which is being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Several matches have been played in high temperatures, prompting discussions among fans and analysts about the impact of the pauses on the flow of games.

According to Infantino, the primary reason for the breaks is the heat, but FIFA also views them as an important tool for maintaining fairness throughout the competition.

"The main reason is the heat, but we also have to understand that in a competition like the FIFA World Cup, which lasts 39 days and where teams can potentially play eight matches during that period, the opportunity to rest is extremely important," Infantino said.

He added that FIFA wants every team to compete under the same conditions, regardless of weather differences from one venue to another.

"For us, it is even more important to ensure that all teams in every match play under the same conditions. It is difficult to accept that a coach may have the opportunity to influence a match simply because the weather is hotter, while in another game, where the temperature is slightly lower, the same coach would not have that possibility. We want to provide equal conditions for everyone, and that is why these breaks are included in every match."

Infantino also dismissed suggestions that the measure was introduced for commercial reasons.

"There is no additional revenue for FIFA from this because all commercial agreements were signed in advance. For us, it is not a financial issue. It is purely a sporting issue," he explained.

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams, with player welfare becoming a major topic amid a packed schedule and challenging weather conditions in several host cities.