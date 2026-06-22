22 June 2026
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France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather

World Cup 2026
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22 June 2026 16:25
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France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather

The 2026 FIFA World Cup match between France and Iraq could be affected by severe weather conditions forecast for Philadelphia.

According to İdman.Biz, meteorologists are predicting heavy storms, strong winds and intense rainfall during the period when the Group I match is scheduled to take place. Local authorities have also issued a flood risk warning from 2:00 p.m. local time through the end of the day.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the stadium hosting the match does not have a roof. As a result, organisers may be forced to delay the kick-off or postpone the game if weather conditions deteriorate significantly.

FIFA has already faced weather-related challenges during the tournament, with several matches affected by heat advisories and storm concerns across various host cities in the United States. Player safety and spectator security remain the governing body's top priorities when making scheduling decisions.

France and Iraq are competing in Group I, and the outcome of the match could have a major impact on the race for qualification to the knockout stage.

A final decision regarding the fixture is expected to be made closer to kick-off, depending on the latest weather assessments and recommendations from local authorities.

The match is currently scheduled to begin at 1:00 a.m. Baku time on June 23.

Idman.Biz
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