Olise sparks debate after photos from France team flight

France national team player Michael Olise has become the subject of discussion after photographs taken aboard the national team's flight surfaced online.

As reported by İdman.Biz, images circulating on social media and in several media outlets have led to speculation that the French winger was using snus during a flight with the national team.

According to reports, Olise has previously used the Swedish smokeless nicotine product, including during his time at Crystal Palace.

The photograph that triggered the debate was reportedly taken in the United States, where the use of snus is legal. Neither the player nor the French Football Federation has issued an official comment regarding the situation.

The discussion has reignited broader concerns about the growing popularity of snus among professional footballers. Although the product does not produce smoke like traditional cigarettes, it contains high levels of nicotine and can lead to addiction.

The issue has become a topic of increasing debate within football in recent years, with medical experts warning about the potential health risks associated with long-term nicotine consumption.

Previously, Rahim Maharramov, a doctor and physiotherapist with more than three decades of experience in Azerbaijani football, also highlighted the problem.. According to him, one of the most serious threats facing Azerbaijani football today is the widespread use of snus among players.

The controversy comes as France continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, with the team already securing a place in the knockout stage after winning their opening group matches.