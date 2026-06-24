Birthday marked by a new World Cup record: Lionel Messi turns 39 - VIDEO

The living legend of world football and Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates his 39th birthday today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Argentine reaches the milestone in the middle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is once again reminding everyone why his name has long transcended football statistics.

Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. As a child, he developed in the youth system of Newell's Old Boys before moving to Spain at the age of 13 to join Barcelona's academy. That was where one of football's greatest stories began: a first-team debut, countless trophies, records, four UEFA Champions League titles, the golden era alongside Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Pep Guardiola, and the years in which Messi became not only the symbol of a club but of an entire football generation.

His career also included spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, where he continues to play today. Yet the most emotional chapter has always been linked to Argentina. For many years, Messi faced criticism for failing to win a major international trophy with his national team. That debate finally ended after Argentina's triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America. By the age of 39, he has collected eight Ballon d'Or awards, a World Cup title, the status of football's all-time leading goalscorer and a reputation as a player who changes matches not only through goals but through his very presence on the pitch.

Messi also enjoys tremendous popularity in Azerbaijan. Local fans were given a rare opportunity to see the Argentine superstar in person in December 2024, when he visited Baku alongside fellow Inter Miami stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The event at Baku Crystal Hall became one of the most memorable sporting occasions for Azerbaijani football fans. Messi thanked Azerbaijan for its warm welcome, while the visit once again demonstrated the global reach of his popularity.

The current World Cup has provided further proof of Messi's extraordinary longevity. In Argentina's first two matches at the 2026 tournament, he scored all five of his team's goals - a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria. As a result, Messi became the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals, surpassing the previous record held by Germany's Miroslav Klose. Argentina have already secured a place in the knockout stage, and Lionel Scaloni's team once again appears united around its captain.

Interestingly, Messi has never been a fan of turning personal milestones into public spectacles. It has not been announced how exactly he will celebrate his 39th birthday during the tournament. Argentina are preparing for their final group-stage match against Jordan, meaning the occasion will likely be marked within the team's working environment. Back home, however, Messi's birthday has coincided with a fresh wave of national admiration, as fans celebrate not only the date but also his new World Cup record.

Perhaps the greatest birthday gift Messi has given himself is arriving at 39 not as a legend playing out the final chapters of his career, but as a footballer who continues to decide the fate of World Cup matches.

And that may be Messi's greatest phenomenon. His career could long ago have been viewed as a completed masterpiece. Yet he keeps stepping onto the pitch, keeps scoring, keeps leading Argentina and keeps making people talk not about the past, but about the present. At 39, Messi remains not a monument to his own legacy, but an active participant in football's biggest stage.