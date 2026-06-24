Tuchel defends England after Ghana stalemate

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has defended his team's performance following a surprising 0-0 draw against Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, England failed to secure a second consecutive victory in Group L despite dominating large portions of the match and creating the better chances.

Tuchel pointed in particular to a late opportunity involving Harry Kane, insisting that England did enough to earn all three points.

"Kane's chance? Listen, in a normal situation that's a 100 percent goal. A huge opportunity, and then immediately another one after it. We absolutely deserved that goal," Tuchel said.

The German coach admitted that Ghana made life difficult by defending with numbers behind the ball.

"We knew it would be tough. They sat even deeper than in their first match and lined up in a very compact 4-5-1. Towards the end of the half we found our rhythm and reached maximum intensity, but we couldn't turn it into a goal."

Despite the disappointment, Tuchel was satisfied with England's defensive work and the impact of his substitutes.

"For almost the entire match we dealt with their counterattacks brilliantly. In games like this you have to stay alert at all times. And the players who came off the bench did a top job."

When asked about England's plans for the final group-stage match against Panama, Tuchel preferred not to look too far ahead.

"What are our plans for Panama? I have no idea. There are still four days until that game," he said.

England and Ghana both have four points after two matches and remain well placed to qualify for the knockout stage. The final round of Group L fixtures will determine which teams advance to the Round of 32.