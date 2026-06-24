24 June 2026
EN

Tuchel defends England after Ghana stalemate

World Cup 2026
News
24 June 2026 10:43
49
Tuchel defends England after Ghana stalemate

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has defended his team's performance following a surprising 0-0 draw against Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, England failed to secure a second consecutive victory in Group L despite dominating large portions of the match and creating the better chances.

Tuchel pointed in particular to a late opportunity involving Harry Kane, insisting that England did enough to earn all three points.

"Kane's chance? Listen, in a normal situation that's a 100 percent goal. A huge opportunity, and then immediately another one after it. We absolutely deserved that goal," Tuchel said.

The German coach admitted that Ghana made life difficult by defending with numbers behind the ball.

"We knew it would be tough. They sat even deeper than in their first match and lined up in a very compact 4-5-1. Towards the end of the half we found our rhythm and reached maximum intensity, but we couldn't turn it into a goal."

Despite the disappointment, Tuchel was satisfied with England's defensive work and the impact of his substitutes.

"For almost the entire match we dealt with their counterattacks brilliantly. In games like this you have to stay alert at all times. And the players who came off the bench did a top job."

When asked about England's plans for the final group-stage match against Panama, Tuchel preferred not to look too far ahead.

"What are our plans for Panama? I have no idea. There are still four days until that game," he said.

England and Ghana both have four points after two matches and remain well placed to qualify for the knockout stage. The final round of Group L fixtures will determine which teams advance to the Round of 32.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Carlo Ancelotti confident Brazil can shine at World Cup 2026
17:39
World Cup 2026

Carlo Ancelotti confident Brazil can shine at World Cup 2026

Selecao boss believes his talented squad has what it takes to end the nation's 24-year wait for global glory

Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds
17:28
World Cup 2026

Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds

Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham help Los Blancos top Opta ranking

Real Madrid to issue Vinicius ultimatum after World Cup - report
14:41
World Cup 2026

Real Madrid to issue Vinicius ultimatum after World Cup - report

Florentino Perez reportedly losing patience as contract negotiations remain unresolved

Birthday marked by a new World Cup record: Lionel Messi turns 39
11:18
World Cup 2026

Birthday marked by a new World Cup record: Lionel Messi turns 39 - VIDEO

Despite his age, Argentina's captain continues to amaze with his performances and goalscoring ability

Gianni Infantino explains World Cup hydration breaks
10:08
World Cup 2026

Gianni Infantino explains World Cup hydration breaks

FIFA president says the measure is designed to protect players and ensure equal conditions for all teams

Portugal cruise, England stumble as Colombia seal knockout berth
09:34
World Cup 2026

Portugal cruise, England stumble as Colombia seal knockout berth - VIDEO

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Croatia stay alive, and Colombia become the first team from Group K to reach the Round of 32

Most read

Jahanbakhsh calls for fair treatment of Iran at World Cup 2026
22 June 13:24
World Cup 2026

Jahanbakhsh calls for fair treatment of Iran at World Cup 2026

Iran captain says travel restrictions have united the team ahead of decisive clash with Egypt

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash
23 June 09:47
World Cup 2026

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash

Uzbekistan coach says discipline and ball control will be crucial against one of the tournament favourites
France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather
22 June 16:25
World Cup 2026

France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather

Storm warnings in Philadelphia raise possibility of delay or schedule change ahead of Group I encounter

Mohamed Salah sets new Egypt national team record at World Cup
22 June 11:42
World Cup 2026

Mohamed Salah sets new Egypt national team record at World Cup

Veteran forward becomes the oldest player to score for Egypt after finding the net against New Zealand