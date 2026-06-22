22 June 2026
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Mohamed Salah sets new Egypt national team record at World Cup

World Cup 2026
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22 June 2026 11:42
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Mohamed Salah sets new Egypt national team record at World Cup

Mohamed Salah has added another milestone to his remarkable international career by setting a new record for the Egypt national team.

According to İdman.Biz, citing FIFA, the Liverpool star became the oldest player ever to score for Egypt after finding the net in his country's 3-1 victory over New Zealand at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Salah was 34 years and six days old when he scored, surpassing a record that had stood for more than three decades.

The previous mark belonged to former Egypt international Magdi Abdelghani, who scored against the Netherlands at the 1990 FIFA World Cup at the age of 30 years and 320 days.

Salah's goal played a key role in Egypt's historic comeback victory. After falling behind to New Zealand, the Pharaohs responded with goals from Mostafa Zico, Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet to secure their first-ever World Cup win.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in African history, Salah continues to rewrite Egypt's record books. He is already the national team's all-time leading scorer and remains the driving force behind the country's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Idman.Biz
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