24 June 2026
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Carlo Ancelotti confident Brazil can shine at World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
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24 June 2026 17:39
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Carlo Ancelotti confident Brazil can shine at World Cup 2026

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed confidence that his team can enjoy a successful campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Italian manager delivered an optimistic assessment of Brazil's chances at the tournament and said he is pleased with the direction of the team.

"This could be a very good World Cup for us. I believe in myself and I am happy," Ancelotti said.

The 66-year-old stressed that Brazil possess enormous potential and one of the most talented squads in international football. He believes the current generation has both the quality and motivation needed to compete for the sport's biggest prize.

Ancelotti noted that the squad is packed with gifted players and is determined to end Brazil's long wait for another World Cup triumph. The five-time world champions last lifted the trophy in 2002 and have been chasing a sixth title ever since.

Brazil entered the tournament among the favourites and are hoping Ancelotti's vast experience at the highest level of club football can help guide them back to the top of the international game.

The former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Chelsea manager took charge of Brazil with the clear objective of restoring the Selecao to world football's summit and delivering the country's first World Cup title in nearly a quarter of a century.

Idman.Biz
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