Julian Alvarez sparks fresh Barcelona rumours after reported home purchase

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez has once again found himself at the centre of transfer speculation involving Barcelona.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the latest rumours emerged after the "Minuto 116" podcast claimed that Alvarez has already purchased a house in Barcelona, further fuelling suggestions that a move to the Catalan giants could be on the horizon.

However, Atletico Madrid have maintained their firm stance on the matter. The Madrid club have repeatedly stated that Alvarez is not for sale, that no official offer has been received from Barcelona and that reports regarding the player buying property in the city are merely speculation.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Barcelona view the 26-year-old striker as one of their primary targets as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season. Atletico, though, have no intention of letting one of their key players leave.

Alvarez remains under contract with Atletico until 30 June 2030, and his release clause is reportedly set at €500 million, making any potential transfer extremely difficult.

The situation has already created tension between the two clubs. Earlier, Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin revealed that the club was prepared to file a complaint with FIFA over Barcelona's alleged contacts with the player while he remains under contract.

Alvarez joined Atletico as one of the club's marquee signings and has become an important figure in Diego Simeone's side. Despite ongoing speculation, Atletico continue to insist that the World Cup-winning forward remains central to their long-term plans.