24 June 2026
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Chelsea close in on Atalanta defender Marco Palestra

World football
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24 June 2026 13:03
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Chelsea close in on Atalanta defender Marco Palestra

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the London club have moved ahead of Inter in the race for the highly rated 21-year-old Italian centre-back.

The deal is expected to be worth more than €55 million, with Atalanta also securing a sell-on clause as part of the agreement. The transfer would represent another major investment by Chelsea in one of Europe's most promising young defenders.

Palestra spent the 2025/26 Serie A season on loan at Cagliari, where he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. His performances were widely praised throughout the season, and he was ultimately named the league's Best Defender.

The defender's rapid rise attracted interest from several top Italian clubs, with Inter believed to be leading the race at one stage. However, Chelsea have reportedly succeeded in convincing both the player and Atalanta, putting the Premier League side in a strong position to complete the transfer.

Should the deal be finalized, Palestra would become one of Chelsea's most expensive defensive signings in recent years and another addition to the club's long-term project focused on young talent.

Idman.Biz
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