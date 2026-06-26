World Cup 2026: Japan's challenge for Brazil, Morocco's test for the Netherlands – İDMAN.BİZ PREVIEW

The knockout bracket at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is gradually taking shape.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the first confirmed Round of 32 tie was Canada vs South Africa. It has now been joined by three more confirmed matchups: Brazil vs Japan, the Netherlands vs Morocco, and the United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Brazil vs Japan

(June 29, 9:00 PM Baku time; all kick-off times below are in Baku time)

This is one of the most intriguing Round of 32 matchups. Brazil topped Group C with seven points. Carlo Ancelotti's side opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before recording convincing 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland. Thanks to a superior goal difference, Brazil finished above Morocco to claim first place.

Japan finished second in Group F and remained unbeaten throughout the group stage, drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands, thrashing Tunisia 4-0, and sharing the points with Sweden in a 1-1 draw. Once again, the Japanese demonstrated their disciplined approach, rapid transitions and ability to punish opponents for lapses in concentration.

Brazil are the clear favourites on paper. They possess greater individual quality, more squad depth and a stronger attacking unit. Vinicius Junior scored in all three group matches, while Matheus Cunha has already netted three goals. However, Japan are far from a comfortable opponent. Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Takefusa Kubo and Zion Suzuki have all shown they can make life extremely difficult for any favourite.

Netherlands vs Morocco

(June 30, 5:00 AM)

The Netherlands won Group F and avoided a Round of 32 clash with Brazil. Ronald Koeman's side began with a 2-2 draw against Japan before crushing Sweden 5-1 and defeating Tunisia 3-1 to finish the group with seven points and ten goals scored.

Morocco finished second in Group C despite collecting the same number of points as Brazil. The Atlas Lions drew 1-1 with Brazil before beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2. They are no longer simply dangerous underdogs but a team capable of defending patiently, striking quickly on the counterattack and making the most of their opportunities. It is also worth remembering that Morocco reached fourth place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On paper, the Dutch hold a slight edge thanks to their attacking quality. However, Koeman has already made it clear he expects a difficult contest, describing Morocco as a high-quality side and stressing that his team must improve their compactness and transitional play. Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Brian Brobbey and the Dutch attacking unit will be key, while Morocco will rely heavily on Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Youssef En-Nesyri and their ability to withstand sustained pressure.

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

(July 2, 4:00 AM)

The United States won Group D despite ending the group stage with a 3-2 defeat to Türkiye. Mauricio Pochettino's team had previously made an impressive start on home soil, beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 to secure qualification before the final round.

Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced from Group B in third place. Although the group stage has not yet been fully completed, their four-point tally has already guaranteed them a place among the best third-placed teams. Bosnia opened with a 1-1 draw against Canada, suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Switzerland, and then defeated Qatar 3-1 in their decisive match to book a place in the knockout stage.

The United States enter the match as favourites. The hosts possess greater pace, a higher tempo and more squad depth. Christian Pulisic's return adds another attacking weapon, while Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi are all capable of deciding the game in a single moment. Bosnia, however, should not be underestimated. They defend compactly, rely on counterattacks, and the experience of Edin Džeko together with the energy of 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegović could prove decisive in a one-off knockout match.