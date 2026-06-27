27 June 2026
EN

Belgium and France top groups as Cape Verde makes World Cup history - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
News
27 June 2026 09:38
12
Belgium and France top groups as Cape Verde makes World Cup history

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage delivered more drama as Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Cape Verde, France and Norway booked their places in the round of 32 after the final round of matches in Groups G, H and I, İdman.Biz reports.

Belgium finally found their rhythm in Group G after opening the tournament with two draws. The Red Devils cruised to a 5-1 victory over New Zealand, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers also finding the net. Elijah Just scored New Zealand's only goal, but the defeat brought their World Cup campaign to an end.

Egypt claimed the second knockout berth after drawing 1-1 with Iran. Both Belgium and Egypt finished on five points, with the Belgians topping the group on tiebreakers. Iran ended third with three points and must now wait to learn whether that will be enough to qualify among the best third-placed teams.

Spain secured first place in Group H with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Uruguay thanks to Alex Baena's winner. The defeat eliminated Uruguay from the tournament.

Cape Verde also celebrated a historic achievement. A goalless draw against Saudi Arabia was enough for the tournament debutants to finish second with three points from three draws and reach the knockout stage. Cape Verde became the first World Cup debutant since 2010 to advance beyond the group stage. Saudi Arabia was also eliminated.

France completed a perfect group-stage campaign in Group I with a commanding 4-1 victory over Norway. Ousmane Dembele stole the show by scoring a first-half hat-trick as Les Bleus finished with the maximum nine points. Norway, despite the defeat, had already secured second place and progressed to the round of 32.

In the other Group I match, Senegal kept their hopes alive with a convincing 5-0 win over Iraq. The African side finished third with three points and must now wait for the remaining group-stage results to determine whether they will advance as one of the best third-placed teams. Iraq lost all three matches and exited the tournament.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neftchi extend Yuri Vernydub's contract until 2028
26 June 18:12
World Cup 2026

Neftchi extend Yuri Vernydub's contract until 2028 - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani club has reaffirmed its confidence in the Ukrainian head coach ahead of the new season

Maximilian Arfsten: We can achieve any goal we set – İDMAN.BİZ from USA
26 June 17:32
World Cup 2026

Maximilian Arfsten: We can achieve any goal we set – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

The United States midfielder remains confident despite his team's defeat to Türkiye
Chris Brady: We want to reach the final and become world champions – İDMAN.BİZ from USA
26 June 16:52
World Cup 2026

Chris Brady: We want to reach the final and become world champions – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

The United States goalkeeper believes his team can beat any opponent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2026: Japan's challenge for Brazil, Morocco's test for the Netherlands – İDMAN.BİZ PREVIEW
26 June 15:33
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: Japan's challenge for Brazil, Morocco's test for the Netherlands – İDMAN.BİZ PREVIEW

Three more Round of 32 fixtures at the FIFA World Cup 2026 have now been confirmed

Mert Müldür: We are disappointed despite beating the United States – İDMAN.BİZ from USA
26 June 14:53
World Cup 2026

Mert Müldür: We are disappointed despite beating the United States – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

The Türkiye defender believes the young squad will return stronger after gaining valuable World Cup experience

Gianni Infantino sparks social media buzz after appearing at two World Cup matches
26 June 14:14
World Cup 2026

Gianni Infantino sparks social media buzz after appearing at two World Cup matches

Fans questioned how the FIFA president was seen at two simultaneous Group E games

Most read

Julian Alvarez sparks fresh Barcelona rumours after reported home purchase
24 June 16:43
World football

Julian Alvarez sparks fresh Barcelona rumours after reported home purchase

Atletico Madrid remain adamant the Argentina striker is not for sale despite renewed speculation

Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds
24 June 17:28
World Cup 2026

Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds

Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham help Los Blancos top Opta ranking

Jurgen Klopp walks away from interview over Bastian Schweinsteiger controversy
25 June 16:58
World Cup 2026

Jurgen Klopp walks away from interview over Bastian Schweinsteiger controversy - VIDEO

Former Liverpool manager declined to comment on debate surrounding ex-Germany captain's remarks during the World Cup
Birthday marked by a new World Cup record: Lionel Messi turns 39
24 June 11:18
World Cup 2026

Birthday marked by a new World Cup record: Lionel Messi turns 39 - VIDEO

Despite his age, Argentina's captain continues to amaze with his performances and goalscoring ability