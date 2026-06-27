Belgium and France top groups as Cape Verde makes World Cup history - VIDEO

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage delivered more drama as Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Cape Verde, France and Norway booked their places in the round of 32 after the final round of matches in Groups G, H and I, İdman.Biz reports.

Belgium finally found their rhythm in Group G after opening the tournament with two draws. The Red Devils cruised to a 5-1 victory over New Zealand, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers also finding the net. Elijah Just scored New Zealand's only goal, but the defeat brought their World Cup campaign to an end.

Egypt claimed the second knockout berth after drawing 1-1 with Iran. Both Belgium and Egypt finished on five points, with the Belgians topping the group on tiebreakers. Iran ended third with three points and must now wait to learn whether that will be enough to qualify among the best third-placed teams.

Spain secured first place in Group H with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Uruguay thanks to Alex Baena's winner. The defeat eliminated Uruguay from the tournament.

Cape Verde also celebrated a historic achievement. A goalless draw against Saudi Arabia was enough for the tournament debutants to finish second with three points from three draws and reach the knockout stage. Cape Verde became the first World Cup debutant since 2010 to advance beyond the group stage. Saudi Arabia was also eliminated.

France completed a perfect group-stage campaign in Group I with a commanding 4-1 victory over Norway. Ousmane Dembele stole the show by scoring a first-half hat-trick as Les Bleus finished with the maximum nine points. Norway, despite the defeat, had already secured second place and progressed to the round of 32.

In the other Group I match, Senegal kept their hopes alive with a convincing 5-0 win over Iraq. The African side finished third with three points and must now wait for the remaining group-stage results to determine whether they will advance as one of the best third-placed teams. Iraq lost all three matches and exited the tournament.