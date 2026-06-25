Canada vs South Africa: Battle of the World Cup 2026 playoff debutants

The first Round of 32 pairing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed, with South Africa set to face Canada after both teams finished second in Groups A and B, respectively.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match will take place in Los Angeles on June 28. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Baku time.

This is already one of the most unusual matchups of the opening knockout round. Both nations have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history, meaning the winner will also make its first-ever appearance in the Round of 16.

The two teams took very different paths to the playoffs. Canada opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina before recording a historic 6-0 victory over Qatar - their first-ever World Cup win. Jonathan David stole the headlines with a hat-trick. However, Jesse Marsch's side missed the chance to top the group after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in the final round. A draw would have been enough to stay in Vancouver, but instead Canada now travels to Los Angeles.

South Africa, meanwhile, endured a nightmare start. Hugo Broos' team lost 2-0 to Mexico in the opening match and finished with only nine men after the dismissals of Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane. Few believed they could still qualify. However, they bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Czechia before defeating South Korea 1-0 in the decisive group match thanks to a goal from Thapelo Maseko, securing the country's first-ever World Cup knockout berth.

Canada's biggest strengths are pace, physicality and attacking variety. Jonathan David has already shown he can decide matches, Cyle Larin remains dangerous inside the penalty area, Tajon Buchanan provides speed on the wings, while Alphonso Davies can transform an attack with a single burst of acceleration. At the same time, the defeat to Switzerland exposed some weaknesses, as Canada struggled to maintain intensity against a well-organized opponent and often pressed too late.

South Africa present a different picture. While not particularly explosive in attack, they have become much more disciplined since the loss to Mexico. Their victory over South Korea was built on defensive organization, patience and the ability to capitalize on limited chances. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been outstanding, Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau have worked tirelessly on the flanks, while Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis provide pace up front. Their biggest weakness remains a limited attacking threat, meaning conceding first could seriously damage their game plan.

Team news also favors Canada slightly. South Africa welcomed back Sphephelo Sithole after his suspension, while Teboho Mokoena is expected to return after missing the final group game because of accumulated yellow cards. However, Themba Zwane remains suspended following his red card against Mexico and will also miss the clash with Canada.

Canada's main absentee is Ismaël Koné, who suffered a serious injury against Qatar and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. There are no suspended players in the Canadian squad, while Alphonso Davies was already back in the matchday squad against Switzerland, giving Jesse Marsch an important option on the flank.

The head-to-head history between the teams is brief. Canada and South Africa have met only once before, with South Africa winning a friendly 2-0 in 2007. However, that result has little relevance today given how much both teams have changed.

Canada enter the match as clear favorites according to bookmakers. Their squad boasts greater attacking quality, more depth and stronger individual talent. Yet South Africa have already shown they can thrive when nobody expects them to succeed.

The key question will be whether Canada can impose its tempo from the opening minutes. If Marsch's side quickly finds space between the lines and forces South Africa to open up, the Canadians should have the advantage. If South Africa keep the score low and turn the match into a tense, physical battle, another upset cannot be ruled out.

For both nations, this has already become a historic World Cup. But now something even bigger is at stake - a place in the Round of 16, a milestone neither Canada nor South Africa has ever reached.