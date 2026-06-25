Mexico stay perfect, Brazil secure top spot as groups A, B and C conclude at World Cup 2026 - VIDEO

The third round of matches in Groups A, B and C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been completed, with Mexico, Switzerland and Brazil finishing top of their respective groups, İdman.Biz reports.

Tournament hosts Mexico maintained their flawless record with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Goals from Mateo Chávez, Julián Quiñones and Álvaro Fidalgo sealed a third straight win, allowing Mexico to finish the group stage with nine points and without conceding a single goal.

In the other Group A fixture, South Africa edged South Korea 1-0 thanks to Tapelo Maseko's winner. The victory lifted South Africa to second place with four points and secured a place in the knockout stage. South Korea finished third on three points and must now wait to see whether their tally is enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, while the Czech Republic exited the tournament with one point.

Group B was won by Switzerland after a 2-1 victory over Canada. Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored for Murat Yakin's side, while Promise David pulled one back for the Canadians. Switzerland topped the group with seven points, while Canada advanced to the round of 32 in second place with four.

Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their qualification hopes alive by defeating Qatar 3-1. Eighteen-year-old Kerim Alajbegović found the net in one of the standout moments of the match, while an own goal and a strike from Ermin Mahmić completed the scoring. Hassan Al-Haydos scored Qatar's only goal. Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third with four points, while Qatar ended their campaign at the bottom of the group.

Group C produced the tightest finish of the three. Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0, with Vinícius Júnior scoring twice and Matheus Cunha adding the third. The Seleção also finished on seven points and claimed first place thanks to a superior goal difference.

Morocco also collected seven points but had to settle for second place after beating Haiti 4-2 in an entertaining contest. Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibari, Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine were on target for the North Africans. Haiti twice took the lead before collapsing in the second half and ended the tournament without a point. Scotland finished third with three points and, like the other third-placed teams, must wait for the remaining group-stage results to determine their fate.