25 June 2026
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Brazil fans in Los Angeles dream of World Cup glory after sealing first place – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

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25 June 2026 12:05
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Brazil fans in Los Angeles dream of World Cup glory after sealing first place – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

Brazil's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage sparked celebrations among supporters in Los Angeles, one of the tournament's host cities, İdman.Biz reports from the United States.

Although Los Angeles is not traditionally regarded as one of the world's great football cities, the World Cup has transformed the atmosphere across the city. One local venue turned into a sea of yellow and green as Brazilian expatriates and football fans gathered to watch Brazil defeat Scotland 3-0 and secure first place in Group C.

İdman.Biz spoke to several Brazilian supporters about their team's title chances and the opponents they fear most on the road to World Cup glory.

"I believe we have a real chance to become champions. Brazil is all about passion, and we'll do everything to win the title," said Lara Dualibi.

She named the Netherlands and Germany as Brazil's biggest rivals, admitting that memories of Germany's historic 7-1 victory over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals still linger.

"That 7-1 score is still somewhere deep in our minds. We are an emotional team, and I think memories like that can still affect players psychologically," she said.

Dualibi also praised Vinicius Junior's performances but admitted she is still unsure what to expect from Neymar, who recently returned from a long injury layoff.

Another supporter, Zak Kaiser, believes Argentina poses the greatest threat.

"They play dirty. And they have one short player who is very, very good at football. I won't say his name, but I think everyone knows who I mean," he joked with a smile.

Brazil will face the runner-up from Group F in the round of 32, with Japan among the possible opponents. Kaiser described the Japanese team as the tournament's "dark horse" and said he would rather avoid facing them.

He also highlighted Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Neymar as the players who could lead Brazil deep into the competition.

"For me, Vinicius is the best. Endrick keeps scoring the more minutes he gets. And, of course, we all hope Neymar wins his first World Cup. I think he'll play a bigger role as the tournament progresses."

Serena Curcio also singled out Endrick as one of Brazil's brightest young stars.

"He's my favorite player. He's only 19 and the biggest hope for Brazilian football. We also expect a lot from Neymar. Maybe this will be his tournament," she said.

Curcio believes France, led by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, remains Brazil's most dangerous potential opponent.

Meanwhile, Igor Briza expressed complete confidence that Brazil will lift the trophy.

"Of course we can win the World Cup. What kind of question is that? We will win it. And remember my words: Neymar will become the best player on this team. We have many great footballers, but sometimes we lack chemistry or players feel too much pressure. Neymar can carry that pressure," he said.

Asked about Brazil's biggest rival, Briza gave a passionate answer.

"I hate Argentina. And the feeling is mutual."

Idman.Biz
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