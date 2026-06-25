Neymar reveals emotional reaction after long-awaited Brazil comeback at World Cup

Brazil forward Neymar admitted he was overcome with emotion after making his long-awaited return to the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The 34-year-old came off the bench in the 76th minute of Brazil's 3-0 victory over Scotland in the final Group C match. It marked Neymar's first appearance for the Seleção in 981 days following a lengthy absence caused by injury.

"Yes, I cried in the dressing room. I thank God that I can help my country. I am very happy," Neymar said, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Although he played only the closing stages of the match, Neymar's return was one of the biggest talking points of the evening, with Brazil comfortably securing first place in Group C.

The five-time world champions finished the group stage unbeaten with seven points from three matches, edging Morocco on goal difference to top the standings and advance to the knockout stage.

Neymar's comeback is a major boost for Brazil as the tournament enters the elimination rounds, with the experienced forward expected to play an increasingly important role in the team's pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title.