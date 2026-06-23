23 June 2026
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Spain training session cut short by storm ahead of Uruguay clash - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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23 June 2026 14:30
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Spain training session cut short by storm ahead of Uruguay clash

Spain’s national team faced a setback in training ahead of their next match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the team led by Luis de la Fuente began a training session in Chattanooga, United States, but was unable to complete the workout on the pitch.

Around 20 minutes after the session started, Spain’s players were forced to leave the field because of a strong storm and heavy rain. The outdoor part of the training session was suspended as weather conditions worsened.

According to reports, the players continued their preparations in the gym. The decision was made for safety reasons, as the coaching staff did not want to take any risks during the storm.

Weather conditions have become an important factor at the 2026 World Cup, which is being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Several teams have had to adapt their training schedules and match preparations due to heat, rain and storms during the tournament.

Spain are preparing for their next group-stage match against Uruguay. The game will take place on June 27 at 04:00 Baku time.

For De la Fuente’s team, the match against Uruguay could play an important role in the battle for qualification from the group, making every training session especially valuable at this stage of the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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