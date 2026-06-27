27 June 2026
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Nine World Cup round of 32 ties confirmed

World Cup 2026
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27 June 2026 11:30
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Nine World Cup round of 32 ties confirmed

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is moving closer to the knockout stage, with nine round of 32 pairings now confirmed following the latest group-stage matches played late on June 26 and in the early hours of June 27.

Under the expanded 48-team format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups advance directly to the round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams. As the final group-stage results continue to come in, the first knockout matchups are gradually being set.

At this stage, the confirmed round of 32 ties are:

Germany vs Paraguay

France vs Sweden

South Africa vs Canada

Netherlands vs Morocco

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil vs Japan

Cote d'Ivoire vs Norway

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Australia vs Egypt

The list already includes several intriguing storylines. Argentina will face Cape Verde, one of the tournament's biggest sensations, after the African debutants made history by reaching the knockout stage. France and Germany, both among the traditional favorites, will continue their campaigns against Sweden and Paraguay respectively.

The United States will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Brazil faces Japan in another high-profile tie. Canada, one of the host nations, will take on South Africa as the knockout phase begins to take shape across North America.

The remaining round of 32 pairings will be confirmed after the completion of all group-stage matches and the final ranking of the best third-placed teams.

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