Vozinha makes World Cup history as Cape Verde reaches knockout stage

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha etched his name into FIFA World Cup history after helping his team secure a place in the knockout stage with a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in their final Group H match, İdman.Biz reports.

The 0-0 result was enough for the African debutants to finish second in the group and book a historic place in the round of 32, where they will face Argentina.

The 40-year-old captain produced another composed performance to register his second clean sheet of the tournament. Earlier in the group stage, Vozinha also kept Spain scoreless as Cape Verde earned a surprise 0-0 draw against one of the competition's favorites.

According to Opta, Vozinha has become only the third goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history to record multiple clean sheets after turning 40. He joins England legend Peter Shilton, who kept three clean sheets after the age of 40, and Italy icon Dino Zoff, who recorded two.

Cape Verde has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 World Cup. Competing in their first-ever World Cup finals, the Blue Sharks advanced to the knockout stage without losing a match, collecting three draws against Spain, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to write a remarkable chapter in the nation's football history.