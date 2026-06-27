Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup: Messi to test Vozinha as France faces unpredictable Sweden

Following the conclusion of the Group G, H and I matches, five more Round of 32 ties have been confirmed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As İdman.Biz reports, the previously confirmed matchups — Canada vs South Africa, Brazil vs Japan, Netherlands vs Morocco and the United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — have now been joined by Germany vs Paraguay, Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway, France vs Sweden, Australia vs Egypt and Argentina vs Cape Verde.

Germany vs Paraguay (June 30, 12:30 a.m. Baku time; all kick-off times listed below are Baku time)

Germany topped Group E despite an inconsistent group-stage campaign. Julian Nagelsmann's side opened with a dominant 7-1 victory over Curaçao before defeating Côte d'Ivoire 2-1. However, they suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their final group match. Although the loss did not cost Germany first place, it exposed defensive weaknesses and raised concerns ahead of the knockout stage.

Paraguay advanced as one of the best third-placed teams. After a heavy 4-1 defeat to the United States, Gustavo Alfaro's men recovered impressively, defeating Türkiye 1-0 despite playing almost the entire second half with ten men before holding Australia to a goalless draw. Paraguay may lack attacking flair, but they have already demonstrated discipline, resilience and tactical organization.

This fixture also has World Cup history. Germany defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup thanks to Oliver Neuville's dramatic 88th-minute winner. Germany eventually reached the final, while Paraguay narrowly missed out on a place in the quarter-finals.

Germany enter as favorites once again thanks to their superior squad depth and tournament experience. However, Paraguay have already shown they are capable of surviving difficult situations and turning matches into physical, low-scoring battles.

Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway (June 30, 9:00 p.m.)

One of the most intriguing pairings of this stage.

Côte d'Ivoire finished second in Group E after defeating Ecuador 1-0, losing narrowly to Germany and then beating Curaçao 2-0 thanks to a Nicolas Pépé brace. The victory secured the Elephants' first-ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stage.

Norway finished runners-up in Group I. The Scandinavians began with victories over Iraq and Senegal before suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to France. Head coach Ståle Solbakken deliberately rested Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard in that match, ensuring both stars would be fresh for the knockout rounds.

On paper Norway possess greater individual quality, particularly with Haaland leading the attack. However, reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Côte d'Ivoire have already shown they know how to defend compactly and grind out results.

France vs Sweden (July 1, 1:00 a.m.)

France completed a flawless Group I campaign by defeating Senegal, Iraq and then thrashing Norway 4-1. The highlight came in the final group match when Ousmane Dembélé scored a first-half hat-trick, confirming Les Bleus as one of the strongest teams entering the knockout stage.

Sweden progressed as one of the best third-placed teams. After losing to the Netherlands, they recovered by collecting vital points, including a 1-1 draw against Japan that proved enough to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The Swedes have suffered a major setback with defender Isak Hien ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury against Japan. His absence comes at the worst possible time against an attack featuring both Kylian Mbappé and the in-form Dembélé.

Although Sweden have caused France problems in previous meetings, the French side enters this encounter with superior depth, confidence and attacking firepower.

Australia vs Egypt (July 3, 10:00 p.m.)

Australia qualified as Group D runners-up. The Socceroos opened with a 2-0 victory over Türkiye, lost 2-0 to the United States and secured qualification by drawing 0-0 with Paraguay.

However, Australia will be without injured duo Jacob Italiano and experienced winger Mathew Leckie.

Egypt finished second in Group G after drawing with Belgium, defeating New Zealand 3-1 — the country's first-ever World Cup victory — and earning another draw against Iran. Hossam Hassan's side collected five points, missing out on top spot only on goal difference.

The biggest question concerns Mohamed Salah. Egypt's captain requested to be substituted during the second half against Iran and will undergo medical assessment. Initial reports suggest the injury is not serious, but his fitness will be closely monitored before the Round of 32.

Australia and Egypt have previously met only in friendly matches, with Egypt winning their last encounter 3-0 in 2010. This will be their first-ever World Cup meeting.

Argentina vs Cape Verde (July 4, 2:00 a.m.)

Perhaps the biggest contrast of the Round of 32: the defending world champions against one of the tournament's greatest surprises.

Argentina secured first place in Group J with victories over Algeria (3-0) and Austria (2-0). Lionel Scaloni's experienced squad once again looks balanced and composed, while Lionel Messi has already made a strong impact in the tournament.

Cape Verde finished second in Group H without winning a single match — but also without losing one. The tournament debutants drew with Spain (0-0), Uruguay (2-2) and Saudi Arabia (0-0), finishing ahead of both Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

It is a historic achievement for one of the smallest nations ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has become one of the tournament's most popular figures after producing outstanding performances and attracting a huge following on social media.

Argentina are clear favorites. Yet Cape Verde have already demonstrated remarkable defensive discipline, resilience and belief. Simply facing the reigning champions is a historic occasion for the African side, but these are exactly the kinds of stories that make the FIFA World Cup knockout stage so special.