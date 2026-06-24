24 June 2026
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Trump reiterates opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports

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24 June 2026 12:28
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Trump reiterates opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports

US President Donald Trump has once again stated that transgender women should not compete in women's sporting events.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Trump addressed the issue during a speech focused on economic matters near the city of Allentown in the state of Pennsylvania.

The US leader argued that there are significant physical differences between men and women and used an example from weightlifting to illustrate his position.

"Someone changed gender. That's what they say. This person was near the bottom of the rankings among male weightlifters, but now is a female weightlifter. They looked at the weight being lifted - I think it was 210 pounds (approximately 95.3 kilograms). That's a huge number for a woman, but not for a man. A man could lift that with one hand," Trump said.

According to reports, the president also made gestures imitating a weightlifter while speaking to the audience.

Trump concluded his remarks by saying:

"He won, and everyone said it was wonderful. Have we gone crazy? Men should not be participating in women's sports."

The issue of transgender athletes competing in women's sports has remained a major topic of debate in the United States and internationally, with supporters and critics continuing to disagree over questions of fairness, inclusion and competitive balance.

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