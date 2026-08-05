5 August 2026
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Farid Gaibov: "Azerbaijan won 206 international medals last month"

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5 August 2026 14:13
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Farid Gaibov: "Azerbaijan won 206 international medals last month"

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gaibov, has outlined the country's achievements in sport and youth policy over the past month. As reported by İdman.Biz, the minister shared the update in his regular column, The Minister's Viewpoint.

"Winning 206 medals at international competitions last month is further proof of our athletes' dedication and the systematic work being carried out. At the same time, the increase in the number of sports facilities opened under the 'Healthy Yard' project to 26, along with the fact that the number of youth camps organized in various fields is approaching 40, demonstrates the continued expansion of our youth and sports policy," Gaibov said.

The minister stressed that while the modern world is constantly changing, Azerbaijan's human capital remains its greatest strength.

"New challenges are a defining feature of our time. Needs, resources, skills and global trends are constantly evolving. What remains unchanged is Azerbaijan's human capital and strength. Last month once again showed that protecting the physical and mental well-being of the younger generation in line with today's challenges is one of the key priorities on our agenda."

Gaibov also highlighted the importance of the Healthy Yard project in promoting grassroots sport and making sports infrastructure more accessible.

"The expansion of the project to 26 sports zones is an important step towards increasing mass participation in sport. By bringing sports facilities closer to where people live, this infrastructure is helping to build a stronger sporting culture. Our consistent efforts are increasing public interest in sport, improving access in the regions and encouraging healthy lifestyles."

The minister added that Azerbaijan's long-term objective extends beyond winning medals.

"Our goal is not only today's victories, but also raising an educated, proactive generation committed to national values. We aim to develop healthy, physically strong and socially responsible citizens living in an inclusive society. Alongside sporting discipline, young people also gain civic awareness, creativity, innovative thinking and a strong spirit of volunteerism."

Gaibov noted that the youth camps organized throughout the year have evolved beyond traditional recreation.

"The camps we organize throughout the year have become centres of informal learning that reflect the diverse interests of young people. Covering subjects ranging from modern aviation and jazz to urban planning, diplomacy, cybersecurity, inclusivity, military training, survival skills and digital literacy, the number of camps is approaching 40."

The minister also emphasized efforts to preserve Azerbaijan's national heritage and strengthen young people's connection with traditional culture.

"The fifth National Yaylag Festival in Goygol is one of the initiatives preserving our traditions and national sports while introducing young people to this heritage. It brings together history, culture, tourism and creativity. Such events play an important role in passing our rich cultural heritage on to future generations.

"On July 26, the Ministry of Youth and Sports marked its 32nd anniversary with the Aerospace Modelling Festival in Fuzuli. We also continued our tradition of hosting major international sporting events with the World Wrestling Championships in Baku, the World Capital of Sport."

Gaibov said cooperation with international partners continues to strengthen Azerbaijan's global ties in youth and sport. During the month, he held meetings with UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy Jean Todt, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, UNESCO Director for Social Policies and Inclusion Gustavo Merino, as well as officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Türkiye.

"These contacts once again demonstrate that sustainable development in today's world depends not only on domestic potential but also on effective partnerships built on mutual trust," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Gaibov expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's expanding international partnerships and new initiatives would help sustain the country's progress.

"We believe the initiatives of our young people and the achievements of our athletes will continue to make a valuable contribution to the country's development."

Idman.Biz
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