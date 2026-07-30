Farid Gayibov attends international sports summit in Kazakhstan - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has paid a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the minister took part in the international Phygital Sports Summit Astana 2026, held at the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center.

During the summit, Gayibov spoke at a session titled “Shaping the future of phygital sports: government, policy and global leadership.”

Following the summit, participants attended the official opening ceremony of the Games of the Future. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were also present at the ceremony.

As part of his visit, Gayibov held bilateral meetings with Kazakhstan's Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Sports Adkham Ikramov.

The Azerbaijani minister also visited the headquarters of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). During the visit, he met with young people who had distinguished themselves as active volunteers at events held in Azerbaijan over the past two years within the framework of the CICA Youth Council, which is currently chaired by Azerbaijan.

The participants were briefed on the activities of the CICA Secretariat, the organization's main areas of work and career opportunities in international organizations.

Gayibov also met with CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay. The sides exchanged views on the current state of cooperation in the youth sector and prospects for its further development.