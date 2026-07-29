Azerbaijan's sports minister attends Phygital Sports Summit in Astana

The Phygital Sports Summit Astana 2026 is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan as part of the international Games of the Future tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov is taking part in the event.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov delivered the opening address at the summit.

The event has also brought together sports ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus, as well as representatives of international sports organisations, technology companies and experts from various countries.

The summit programme includes panel discussions focusing on the development of phygital sports, international cooperation, digital technologies, innovation and the future of the sports industry.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for exchanging experience and developing joint solutions aimed at further expanding the international phygital sports movement.