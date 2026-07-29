29 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijan's sports minister attends Phygital Sports Summit in Astana

Other
News
29 July 2026 14:20
39
Azerbaijan's sports minister attends Phygital Sports Summit in Astana

The Phygital Sports Summit Astana 2026 is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan as part of the international Games of the Future tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov is taking part in the event.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov delivered the opening address at the summit.

The event has also brought together sports ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus, as well as representatives of international sports organisations, technology companies and experts from various countries.

The summit programme includes panel discussions focusing on the development of phygital sports, international cooperation, digital technologies, innovation and the future of the sports industry.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for exchanging experience and developing joint solutions aimed at further expanding the international phygital sports movement.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

New "Healthy Neighborhood" sports zones open in three Azerbaijani cities
18 July 11:07
Other

New "Healthy Neighborhood" sports zones open in three Azerbaijani cities - PHOTO

The latest facilities have been inaugurated in Zardab, Ujar and Kurdamir as part of a nationwide initiative promoting grassroots sports
Sports federations compete in fishing festival in Mingachevir - PHOTO/VIDEO
17 July 15:49
Other

Sports federations compete in fishing festival in Mingachevir - PHOTO/VIDEO

Representatives of 20 national federations took part in the event promoting sport and healthy living
Around 1,200 athletes expected for historic Ironman 70.3 debut in Baku - İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW
4 July 15:24
Other

Around 1,200 athletes expected for historic Ironman 70.3 debut in Baku - İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW

The Azerbaijani capital is preparing to host the region's first-ever Ironman-branded race in just two months
Three new Healthy Neighborhood sports zones open in Azerbaijan
4 July 14:40
Other

Three new Healthy Neighborhood sports zones open in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Naftalan, Samukh and Mingachevir become the latest cities to benefit from the nationwide community sports initiative
Baku hosts UNESCO meetings on strengthening the global fight against doping
2 July 17:16
Other

Baku hosts UNESCO meetings on strengthening the global fight against doping - PHOTO

Sports ministers and international officials gathered in Azerbaijan for two days of discussions on clean sport
UNESCO official praises Baku meeting on strengthening global anti-doping efforts
2 July 15:14
Other

UNESCO official praises Baku meeting on strengthening global anti-doping efforts

Gustavo Merino says protecting clean sport is essential for both fair play and athletes' well-being

Most read

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement
27 July 13:09
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement

Slovenian official ends distinguished career a week after officiating the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah
27 July 14:36
Azerbaijan football

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah

Finnish champions believe artificial turf, passionate fans and lessons learned from the first leg can help them reach the next round of the UEFA Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series
27 July 10:07
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series

Portugal captain will star in and executive produce a new TV project filmed in England

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters
27 July 15:11
World football

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters

Brazilian star dismisses reports of confrontation after league draw, calling the claims "absolute lies"