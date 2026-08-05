Two Azerbaijani jiu-jitsu athletes crowned world champions in Abu Dhabi

Azerbaijan's Ceyhun Quluzade and Emil Qurbanov delivered outstanding performances at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Abu Dhabi. As reported by İdman.Biz, both athletes won gold medals in the masters category, giving Azerbaijan two world titles at the tournament.

Both competitors had already enjoyed success on the international stage before their latest triumph.

Qurbanov was among Azerbaijan's gold medallists at the 2019 Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Abu Dhabi. At the same event, Elshan Ibishov also claimed gold, while Tehran Seyidov won silver.

Three years later, Qurbanov added another world championship medal in the same city, taking bronze at the 2022 edition after defeating opponents from Morocco, Iran and Greece.

Quluzadə, meanwhile, won silver in the veterans' no-gi division at the 2018 Grappling World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Their latest victories in Abu Dhabi mark another major international success for both Azerbaijani athletes.