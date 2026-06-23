23 June 2026
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Azerbaijan marks Olympic Day with focus on sporting legacy and future goals

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23 June 2026 13:47
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Azerbaijan marks Olympic Day with focus on sporting legacy and future goals

June 23 is marked worldwide as International Olympic Day, a date linked to the creation of the International Olympic Committee in 1894.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the day is dedicated to promoting the unifying power of sport, a healthy lifestyle, friendship, respect and fair competition.

For Azerbaijan, Olympic Day also carries special meaning. The country joined the Olympic movement shortly after restoring its independence. The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established in 1992, and one year later the country became a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Azerbaijan competed as an independent state at the Olympic Games for the first time in Atlanta in 1996. The national team was represented by 23 athletes and won one silver medal.

According to the National Olympic Committee, Azerbaijani athletes have taken part in eight Summer and six Winter Olympic Games during the independence period. Over this time, the country has won 56 medals in total, including nine gold, 16 silver and 31 bronze.

One of Azerbaijan's most successful Olympic performances came at the Rio 2016 Summer Games, where the national team claimed 18 medals: one gold, seven silver and 10 bronze. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Azerbaijan finished the competition with seven medals.

Wrestling, judo, boxing, taekwondo, shooting and several other sports have played a major role in the country's Olympic achievements. These results reflect not only the individual success of athletes but also the development of sports schools and long-term investment in the sector.

In recent years, the expansion of sports infrastructure has become an important part of this progress. New sports complexes in Baku and the regions, the involvement of children and young athletes in different disciplines, and the growing role of federations are helping to create a foundation for future Olympic success.

Azerbaijan is also recognised as a country capable of hosting major international competitions. Baku staged the first European Games in 2015, the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 and the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2019.

International Olympic Day is therefore not only a chance to remember past achievements, but also an opportunity to look ahead. For Azerbaijan, the key goal is not limited to increasing the medal count, but also includes making sport more accessible, promoting a healthy lifestyle and developing a new generation of Olympic champions.

Agil Taghiyev
Idman.Biz
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