6 August 2026
EN

Jordan FA chief accuses FIFA of financial blackmail

World football
News
5 August 2026 16:59
84
Jordan FA chief accuses FIFA of financial blackmail

Jordan Football Association president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein has levelled serious accusations against FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino. As reported by İdman.Biz, the Jordanian football chief alleged that FIFA used financial pressure against the country's federation.

According to Prince Ali, Jordan has yet to receive the $4.2 million in prize money it was due after reaching the final of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

He also claimed that during the 2026 FIFA World Cup he was told that supporting Infantino would "significantly help" resolve the Jordan Football Association's outstanding issues.

"We are proud of Jordan's commitment to ethical values. We did not support him before, and we will not support him now. FIFA boasts about having billions in reserves, yet refuses to pay the money owed to our team. This is nothing but blackmail, and we will not give in," Prince Ali said.

He also criticised the refusal of U.S. visas for some Jordanian supporters during the 2026 World Cup, the high cost of match tickets and the taxes imposed on Jordan's national team for matches played in the United States.

FIFA has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neymar provokes rival fans after Santos victory - VIDEO
5 August 14:45
World football

Neymar provokes rival fans after Santos victory - VIDEO

The Brazilian star was involved in a heated confrontation following Santos' Copa do Brasil win over Remo
Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer
5 August 11:20
World football

Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer

The Brazilian forward is seeking improved financial terms as negotiations with the club continue
Inter make decision on Çalhanoğlu's future
5 August 10:11
World football

Inter make decision on Çalhanoğlu's future

The Turkish midfielder is expected to remain at the club, with contract talks planned for later in the season
PSG opens academy in Kazakhstan
5 August 09:35
World football

PSG opens academy in Kazakhstan

The Parisian club expands its global youth development network with a new football academy in Astana
Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job
4 August 15:50
World football

Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Vladimir Petkovic
Chelsea top transfer income rankings since 2020
4 August 14:39
World football

Chelsea top transfer income rankings since 2020

Premier League club has generated €1.27 billion from player sales over the past six years

Most read

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
3 August 10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing
Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents
3 August 14:56
Azerbaijan football

Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents

The Azerbaijani side would face either Hapoel Be'er Sheva or Red Star Belgrade if they overcome Aarhus in the third qualifying round
Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding
4 August 11:07
Football

Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have not officially confirmed reports claiming they will marry on August 8 in Madeira
Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job
4 August 15:50
World football

Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Vladimir Petkovic