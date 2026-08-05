Jordan FA chief accuses FIFA of financial blackmail

Jordan Football Association president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein has levelled serious accusations against FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino. As reported by İdman.Biz, the Jordanian football chief alleged that FIFA used financial pressure against the country's federation.

According to Prince Ali, Jordan has yet to receive the $4.2 million in prize money it was due after reaching the final of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

He also claimed that during the 2026 FIFA World Cup he was told that supporting Infantino would "significantly help" resolve the Jordan Football Association's outstanding issues.

"We are proud of Jordan's commitment to ethical values. We did not support him before, and we will not support him now. FIFA boasts about having billions in reserves, yet refuses to pay the money owed to our team. This is nothing but blackmail, and we will not give in," Prince Ali said.

He also criticised the refusal of U.S. visas for some Jordanian supporters during the 2026 World Cup, the high cost of match tickets and the taxes imposed on Jordan's national team for matches played in the United States.

FIFA has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.