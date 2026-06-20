20 June 2026
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Republican School Sports Olympiad officially opens in Baku

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20 June 2026 16:20
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Republican School Sports Olympiad officially opens in Baku

The official opening ceremony of the Republican School Sports Olympiad took place today at the Baku Crystal Hall, marking the launch of one of the largest youth sporting events ever held in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, government officials, media representatives, renowned athletes, public figures and other distinguished guests.

The event began with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

A parade featuring teams representing various cities and districts of Azerbaijan was then held as part of the opening ceremony.

According to organizers, more than 2,000 schoolchildren from 59 cities and districts are participating in the Olympiad. The athletes represent youth sports schools operating under the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as sports schools located in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The competitions will take place from June 21 to 26 and will feature 12 sports: weightlifting, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, judo, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, rhythmic gymnastics, table tennis, taekwondo and cycling.

Following the official ceremony, participants and guests enjoyed a special concert program.

The Republican School Sports Olympiad is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan. The project is jointly organized by the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with support from the Baku City Circuit Operations Company and national sports federations. It is the first large-scale nationwide sports event specifically designed for schoolchildren.

The main goals of the Olympiad are to promote sports among young people, encourage healthy lifestyles, improve physical fitness, identify talented athletes and support their future development.

Idman.Biz
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