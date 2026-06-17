17 June 2026
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Scotland fans cause beer shortage at World Cup 2026

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17 June 2026 18:00
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Scotland fans cause beer shortage at World Cup 2026

Scotland supporters have become one of the biggest attractions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States after triggering an unprecedented surge in beer sales across Boston.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the arrival of thousands of Scotland fans led to a dramatic increase in demand at local bars and restaurants throughout the city.

According to US media reports, a restaurant operated by Sam Adams sold four times more beer from Thursday to Sunday than during a typical four-day holiday period. The unexpected demand forced the establishment to arrange emergency deliveries to replenish its stocks.

Several bars reportedly ran out of beer entirely, while some venues generated significantly higher revenues than during Boston's traditional St. Patrick's Day celebrations, one of the city's biggest annual events.

In response to the influx of supporters, city authorities temporarily extended operating hours for bars and restaurants. Licensed establishments will now be permitted to remain open until 3:00 a.m. through the end of July.

Massachusetts officials have also authorized cities and municipalities to create designated outdoor areas where alcoholic beverages can be consumed legally, helping accommodate the large numbers of visiting football fans.

Scotland's supporters were celebrating their team's successful start to the tournament. The national side defeated Haiti 1-0 in their opening match, securing the country's first World Cup victory in 36 years and giving the famous "Tartan Army" even more reason to celebrate.

Idman.Biz
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