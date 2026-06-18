DR Congo midfielder expected more from Ronaldo after World Cup draw

DR Congo midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau has admitted he expected a stronger performance from Cristiano Ronaldo after facing the Portugal captain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Group K encounter ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ronaldo unable to register a goal or an assist despite playing the full 90 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Mukau said he was surprised by the veteran forward's limited impact on the game.

"We know he is no longer the player he used to be, so we understood that he would run less," Mukau told The Athletic. "I expected more from him, but that's normal - he has gotten older. For me, it was an honor to play against him".

The match proved to be a frustrating one for Ronaldo, who struggled to influence proceedings against a disciplined DR Congo defense. According to match statistics, the Portuguese star recorded just 25 touches of the ball - the lowest total of his career in a major international tournament.

The result was considered one of the biggest surprises of the opening round in Group K. Portugal entered the tournament as favorites but were unable to break down the African side after taking an early lead.

Ronaldo, now 41, remains a central figure in Roberto Martinez's squad and is expected to lead Portugal again in their next World Cup fixture against Uzbekistan, where the team will be under pressure to secure its first victory of the tournament.