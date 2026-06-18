World Cup 2026: England open with a win, Portugal drop points - İDMAN.BİZ review - VIDEO

The seventh matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end, with four group-stage matches played across Groups K and L.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Portugal failed to begin their campaign with a victory after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Group K. The Portuguese side took an early lead through Joao Neves, but Yoane Wissa equalized for the African nation, earning his team a valuable point.

In the other Group K fixture, Colombia defeated Uzbekistan 3-1. The match marked Uzbekistan’s historic debut at a FIFA World Cup. The Central Asian side managed to score its first-ever World Cup goal, but strikes from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Hamilton Campaz secured all three points for Colombia.

The headline match in Group L saw England overcome Croatia 4-2 in an entertaining encounter. Harry Kane scored twice, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford also found the net after the break. Croatia responded through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa but could not prevent defeat.

Meanwhile, Ghana snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama. The only goal arrived deep into stoppage time when Caleb Yirenkyi finished off a swift counterattack to hand the Black Stars a crucial opening win.

As a result, Colombia lead the way in Group K after the first round of matches, while Portugal and DR Congo share the points. In Group L, England made the strongest start, with Ghana also collecting three points thanks to their late winner.

The results leave both groups finely balanced ahead of the second round of fixtures, where several teams will already be fighting to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.