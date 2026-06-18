18 June 2026
EN

Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw

World Cup 2026
News
18 June 2026 13:58
55
Henry criticizes Ronaldo's decision-making in Portugal's World Cup draw

1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Portugal's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, suggesting that the veteran forward put his desire to score above the interests of the team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their Group K opener, with Ronaldo playing the full 90 minutes.

Analyzing one of Portugal's attacking moves, Henry argued that Ronaldo's positioning prevented a promising opportunity from developing into a clear scoring chance for Bruno Fernandes.

"We see Portugal controlling possession and Joao Cancelo receiving the ball. Cristiano has been in this situation many times before," Henry explained.

"If he had made a run into the six-yard box, he would have forced the defender to make a decision and move closer to goal. But because he wanted to score himself, he moved into Bruno Fernandes' path."

The former France and Arsenal star believes Ronaldo's movement made life easier for the DR Congo defense.

"If he runs into the six-yard area, the defender has to follow him, creating space for Bruno to finish first time. Instead, Cristiano gets in the way of the cut-back pass. Suddenly both players are occupying the same area and it becomes much easier to defend."

Henry also pointed to Fernandes' reaction during the move as evidence that the midfielder expected a different decision from his captain.

"That's what I mean when I say the team should score, not you. Look at Bruno Fernandes' reaction — he's basically saying: 'Let the ball go, make the run and create space so I can shoot first time.'"

The comments come as Portugal face increased scrutiny following their disappointing start to the tournament. Despite entering the World Cup as one of the favorites to advance from Group K, Roberto Martinez's side failed to secure victory and will now look to bounce back in their next match against Uzbekistan.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Scotland fans could set new noise record at World Cup - VIDEO
17:58
World Cup 2026

Scotland fans could set new noise record at World Cup - VIDEO

Tartan Army reached 125 decibels before historic win over Haiti
Uzbekistan leave dressing room spotless after historic World Cup debut
17:12
World Cup 2026

Uzbekistan leave dressing room spotless after historic World Cup debut

Team thanks Mexico despite defeat to Colombia in first-ever World Cup match
Faig Alasgarov: "Hundreds of Azerbaijanis will support Turkey against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup" - PHOTO/VIDEO
16:31
World Cup 2026

Faig Alasgarov: "Hundreds of Azerbaijanis will support Turkey against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup" - PHOTO/VIDEO

Former Azerbaijani chess player living in San Francisco speaks about the atmosphere in the city ahead of Turkey's crucial match
DR Congo midfielder expected more from Ronaldo after World Cup draw
15:52
World Cup 2026

DR Congo midfielder expected more from Ronaldo after World Cup draw

Ngal'ayel Mukau admits Portugal captain failed to impress in Group K clash
Martinez explains why Ronaldo played full match against DR Congo
10:41
World Cup 2026

Martinez explains why Ronaldo played full match against DR Congo

Portugal coach backs veteran forward despite missed chances in World Cup opener
Uzbekistan coach Cannavaro reflects on historic World Cup debut
09:59
World Cup 2026

Uzbekistan coach Cannavaro reflects on historic World Cup debut

The Italian specialist remains positive despite a 1-3 defeat to Colombia

Most read

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan
16 June 15:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup hero Vozinha was close to moving to Azerbaijan

Cape Verde goalkeeper offered himself to Azerbaijani clubs in 2023
Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match
16 June 18:00
World Cup 2026

Neymar plays cards with Brazil teammates ahead of World Cup 2026 match

Vinicius shares image of national team stars relaxing at training camp
Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray
16 June 14:30
World Cup 2026

Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray

Groups I and J will open the sixth matchday of the tournament
World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally
16 June 12:30
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally

Three own goals have been scored in just six days of the tournament