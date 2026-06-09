9 June 2026
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Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss AI integration in sports

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9 June 2026 10:25
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Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss AI integration in sports

The 4th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Working Group on Cooperation in Youth and Sports was held in Istanbul, with a strong focus on the future role of artificial intelligence in sports development.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev and Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Enes Eminoğlu. Representatives of relevant government institutions from both countries also took part in the discussions.

The sides reviewed the current state of cooperation in youth and sports, assessed ongoing joint projects and outlined new areas for collaboration. Particular attention was paid to digital transformation in sports, including the application of artificial intelligence, sports management, school sports initiatives and the exchange of specialists.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a cooperation protocol covering youth exchange programs for 2026-2027, international camps and training activities, youth engagement projects and international representation. The document also envisages deeper cooperation in sports through AI-driven solutions and digital technologies.

During the visit, the deputy ministers held bilateral talks on expanding cooperation, sharing expertise and implementing future joint projects. The Azerbaijani delegation also attended the international football match between the national teams of Türkiye and North Macedonia (4:0).

Idman.Biz
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