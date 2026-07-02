2 July 2026
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Farid Gayibov hails productive UNESCO anti-doping meetings in Baku

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2 July 2026 14:49
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Farid Gayibov hails productive UNESCO anti-doping meetings in Baku

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has described the meetings held within the framework of the 10th session of the Conference of Parties (COP10) to UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport as highly productive, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists, Gayibov explained that the conference is held every two years and brings together sports ministers, national anti-doping organizations and international experts to discuss key issues related to clean sport.

The minister noted that UNESCO has a dedicated bureau responsible for preparing each conference, with member states electing its leadership.

"At the previous, ninth conference, I served as Vice-President of the Bureau. For the 10th Conference, Azerbaijan was elected to the presidency. This is already our second meeting in that capacity. The first one was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris," Gayibov said.

He stressed that Baku's selection as the venue for the latest meeting was no coincidence, pointing to Azerbaijan's extensive experience in hosting major international sporting events.

"Baku has established itself as one of the world's leading sports capitals. That is why it was decided to organize the next meeting here," the minister said.

Representatives of the Approval Committee and several other UNESCO bodies attended the sessions in person, while some participants joined the discussions online.

According to Gayibov, the two-day meetings were constructive and concluded with a number of important decisions aimed at strengthening international cooperation in the fight against doping.

Idman.Biz
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