2 July 2026
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Turkish official highlights close cooperation with Azerbaijan in fight against doping

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2 July 2026 14:13
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Turkish official highlights close cooperation with Azerbaijan in fight against doping

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are among the countries actively cooperating to promote clean sport, uphold sporting ethics and strengthen the international fight against doping, Turkish Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Safa Koçoğlu Gürsoy said in Baku, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists, Gürsoy thanked Azerbaijan for its warm hospitality and underlined the importance of the third official meeting of the Approval Committee of the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, held within the framework of UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport.

According to the deputy minister, the meeting focused on expanding international cooperation and reviewing the anti-doping efforts being implemented by countries around the world.

"Our main goal is to ensure that athletes compete in a fair and honest environment. We believe that the fight against doping should not be limited to testing and sanctions alone. It must also be supported through education and scientific research," Gürsoy said.

The Turkish official added that his visit to Baku was also linked to his responsibilities within UNESCO. As the representative and rapporteur of the Group I countries, he said the committee's work makes an important contribution to safeguarding the principles of clean sport at the international level.

The UNESCO meetings in Baku have brought together officials and experts from various countries to discuss new initiatives aimed at strengthening global anti-doping policies and expanding support for developing national anti-doping systems.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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