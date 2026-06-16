Final stage of 29th Shahin military-sports game held in Goranboy - PHOTO

The final stage of the 29th Shahin military-sports game dedicated to National Salvation Day was held in Goranboy, which has been designated Azerbaijan’s Youth Capital for 2026.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the event brought together school teams from across the country and was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Head of the Goranboy Executive Authority Maharram Guliyev, Rector of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute Major General Umudvar Guliyev, and representatives of several state institutions.

The program began with a visit to the Alley of Martyrs, followed by a ceremonial march carrying the national flag accompanied by a military orchestra to the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

After the official opening ceremony, 14 teams representing secondary schools competed in the final round of the Shahin military-sports game. Participants, all students from the 10th and 11th grades, tested their skills in drill training, loading and unloading ammunition magazines, assembling and disassembling assault rifles, physical fitness exercises, obstacle courses, target shooting, civil defense training, tent pitching and intellectual contests.

The competition was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

Following a demonstration by a Special Forces unit of the Ministry of Defense, an awards ceremony was held. The team from Baku’s Binagadi district claimed first place, while Nizami district finished second and the Ismayilli district team took third.

The event concluded with a concert dedicated to National Salvation Day and a fireworks display.

The Shahin military-sports game has been one of Azerbaijan’s leading youth patriotic projects for nearly three decades, aiming to strengthen physical preparedness, leadership skills and civic responsibility among school students.

Tags: Shahin military-sports game, Goranboy, National Salvation Day, Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan youth, School sports