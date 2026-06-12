Azerbaijan delegation attends European Olympic Committees General Assembly in Budapest - PHOTO

Representatives of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan are taking part in the 55th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), which opened today in Budapest, Hungary.

According to İdman.Biz, citing information from the National Olympic Committee, Azerbaijan is represented by NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade, Head of Foreign Relations Anar Baghirov and Director of International Programs Jeyhun Rahmanov.

The two-day assembly has brought together leading figures from the Olympic movement, including International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos and officials from National Olympic Committees across Europe.

A wide range of topics are on the agenda. During the opening day, participants are expected to discuss preparations for the 2027 European Games in Istanbul, while reports on the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the Association of National Olympic Committees will also be presented.

The assembly will additionally host the presentation ceremony for the 14th Piotr Nurowski Prize, awarded to Europe's best young athlete, as well as the EOC Order of Merit awards.

On the second day, the EOC Olympic Laurel Award will be presented. Delegates will also hear reports on the 2027 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Brasov, the 2027 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Lignano Sabbiadoro, as well as updates from EOC commissions and WADA regarding medical and anti-doping matters.

Presentations and discussions related to the 2027 Games of the Small States of Europe, scheduled to take place in Monaco, are also included in the program.

The assembly is expected to conclude with the announcement that the 56th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye.