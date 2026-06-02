Baku children offered pathway into professional sport through special initiative - PHOTO

Children in Baku were given a unique opportunity to take their first steps towards professional sport as part of the “Champions of the Future” initiative organised during International Children’s Day celebrations.

As reported by İdman.Biz, youngsters were invited to register by submitting their names and selecting the sport they wished to pursue. Following a selection process, successful participants received the chance to complete a month-long professional training programme under the guidance of coaches and specialists from Azerbaijan’s national sports federations.

The initiative was organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with several national federations and aimed to encourage children to become involved in sport while introducing them to a professional sporting environment from an early age.

A wide range of activities took place in Baku’s historic Icherisheher district, including taekwondo, judo, chess, capoeira, wrestling and gymnastics sessions. Children also had the opportunity to attend face art activities and autograph sessions with well-known Azerbaijani wrestlers, including Olympic, world and European medallists Haji Aliyev, Jabrayil Hasanov, Rovshan Bayramov and Taleh Mammadov.

In addition, an open rowing and sailing training session was held yesterday at the “Dede Gorgud” Park as part of the celebrations.