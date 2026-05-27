Azerbaijan Celebrates Eid al-Adha

Azerbaijan is celebrating Eid al-Adha today, one of the most important holidays in the Muslim world.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the holiday begins every year on the 10th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah according to the Islamic calendar. This year, the date falls on May 27.

Festive prayers will be performed in all mosques across the country. In Baku, prayers at the Ajdarbey Mosque are scheduled for 08:00, while the Tazapir Mosque will hold prayers at 09:00.

Sacrificial rituals will be allowed today and tomorrow in specially designated areas allocated by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency. The process will be carried out in accordance with religious rules under the supervision of representatives of the Caucasus Muslims Board.

After Azerbaijan restored its independence, Eid al-Adha began to be celebrated at the state level in accordance with the law "On Holidays of the Republic of Azerbaijan", adopted on October 27, 1992.

According to a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers, May 27 and 28 have been declared public holidays in Azerbaijan for Eid al-Adha in 2026.