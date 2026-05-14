14 May 2026
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Farid Gayibov on “Baku-Khankendi”: Major cycling race has returned to Karabakh

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14 May 2026 15:56
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Farid Gayibov on “Baku-Khankendi”: Major cycling race has returned to Karabakh

Farid Gayibov has described the return of the international “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race to Azerbaijan as an important moment for the country, stressing the special significance of staging the event in Karabakh.

Speaking to journalists after the conclusion of the tournament, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports said the race represented both a sporting and symbolic achievement for the country.

“The return of a major cycling race to Azerbaijan is a very joyful event for us,” Gayibov said. “The fact that this competition is being held in our native Karabakh creates a special sense of pride and emotion. Baku has been selected as a global sports capital, and many large-scale international competitions are being organised in our country.”

The minister highlighted Azerbaijan’s packed sporting calendar, noting that the country is preparing to host world championships in judo and sumo, matches from the European Volleyball Championship and several World Cup events in different disciplines.

Gayibov also praised the efforts of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, saying organising a race of such scale required enormous work and coordination.

“Our local and young athletes also took part in the race,” he said. “I believe Azerbaijani cyclists will achieve even better results in future editions. I would like to thank the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation because organising such competitions is not easy, especially considering the weather conditions.”

The minister noted that the route covered more than 20 districts across Azerbaijan, underlining the logistical complexity of the event. He added that the government continues to place strong emphasis on holding international tournaments in different regions of the country, including territories previously affected by conflict.

“I congratulate both sports fans and the residents of Khankendi,” Gayibov added.

The UCI 2.1 category race featured 24 teams representing 20 countries and carried a prize fund of more than €50,000 (over 100,000 AZN).

Araz Xalili

Tags: Farid Gayibov, “Baku-Khankendi”, cycling, Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, Karabakh, Azerbaijan

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