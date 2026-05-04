4 May 2026
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Azerbaijani athletes claim three medals at Bimba Open 2026 in Munich - PHOTO/VIDEO

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4 May 2026 17:58
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Azerbaijani athletes claim three medals at Bimba Open 2026 in Munich - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani athletes won three medals at the international Bimba Open 2026 held in Munich, underlining the country’s steady progress in capoeira on the European stage.

As reported by Idman.biz, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani representatives reached the podium in two different age categories.

In the youth competition, Raul Huseynov secured a gold medal, while in the cadet category Mehriban Hajiababayeva also claimed top honours. Rasul Muradli added a bronze medal to the team’s tally in the same younger age group.

Capoeira, a Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music, has been gaining popularity in Azerbaijan in recent years, with local athletes increasingly competing at international events.

The results in Munich reflect the growing competitiveness of Azerbaijani capoeiristas, who continue to expand their presence on the European circuit and deliver podium finishes against strong international opposition.

Idman.Biz
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