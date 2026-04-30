30 April 2026
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Azerbaijan double kayak pair take bronze at President’s Cup 2026 regatta

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30 April 2026 16:10
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Azerbaijan double kayak pair take bronze at President’s Cup 2026 regatta

Azerbaijan’s rowing team claimed another medal on the second day of the President’s Cup 2026 international regatta, continuing a productive campaign in Mingachevir.

According to İdman.Biz, Mustafa Valizade and Elmir Tarverdiyev, competing in the boys’ category (born 2010–2011), secured bronze in the men’s double kayak 500m final at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre.

The result adds to Azerbaijan’s growing medal haul at the event, which is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth and features a strong international field across multiple disciplines.

Earlier in the competition, Alimurad Hajizada (2008–2009) also impressed, winning silver in the single kayak 500m event, having already taken silver in the 200m race on the opening day.

The President’s Cup 2026 continues in Mingachevir until 1 May, with Azerbaijan’s young athletes showing promising form across kayak and rowing events.

Idman.Biz
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