30 April 2026
EN

Ilyasov wins gold as Azerbaijan claim third medal at President’s Cup regatta - UPDATED + VIDEO

Other
News
30 April 2026 15:54
55
Ilyasov wins gold as Azerbaijan claim third medal at President’s Cup regatta - UPDATED + VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s rowing team secured its third medal at the President’s Cup 2026 international regatta, with Azer Ilyasov claiming gold in Mingachevir.

According to İdman.Biz, the 2008-2009 born athlete finished first in the men’s single sculls 1500m final at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre, delivering a standout performance on the second day of competition.

The result adds to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally at the regatta, which is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth and features a wide international field.

The President’s Cup brings together athletes across kayak, canoe and rowing disciplines, with Azerbaijan’s young competitors continuing to impress on home waters.

The tournament will run until 1 May, with further medals still up for grabs in the coming days.

15:05

Azerbaijani athlete Alimurad Hajizada has secured his second silver medal at the President’s Cup 2026 international regatta, continuing an impressive run at the competition in Mingachevir.

According to İdman.Biz, the young paddler finished second in the men’s single kayak 500m event at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre. The result follows his earlier success in the 200m discipline, where he also claimed silver, underlining his consistency across different distances.

The regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth, is one of the key international events on Azerbaijan’s rowing and canoeing calendar. Athletes are competing across kayak, canoe and rowing disciplines, with multiple distances being contested.

Hajizada’s double podium finish highlights the progress of Azerbaijan’s younger generation in water sports, as the country continues to invest in developing talent at international level.

The President’s Cup 2026 will run until 1 May, with further medals to be decided in the coming days.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Baku Open 2026 launches with record participation at Crystal Hall
16:45
Other

Baku Open 2026 launches with record participation at Crystal Hall

Top officials and leading grandmasters attend opening ceremony of Azerbaijan’s flagship chess festival
Azerbaijan double kayak pair take bronze at President’s Cup 2026 regatta
16:10
Other

Azerbaijan double kayak pair take bronze at President’s Cup 2026 regatta

Young paddlers reach the podium in Mingachevir as hosts continue to build medal tally
President’s Cup regatta continues in Mingachevir after historic Sarsang start
10:09
Other

President’s Cup regatta continues in Mingachevir after historic Sarsang start

The international rowing and canoeing event brings together more than 100 athletes from 16 countries
Tahmina Taghi-zade: “Azerbaijan was among the first to implement AI in anti-doping”
29 April 17:12
Other

Tahmina Taghi-zade: “Azerbaijan was among the first to implement AI in anti-doping”

How the system works, why athletes face sanctions, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in clean sport
Azerbaijan and Turkey strengthen sporting ties during official visit
22 April 11:43
Other

Azerbaijan and Turkey strengthen sporting ties during official visit - PHOTO

Delegation programme highlights growing cooperation in youth policy and sports development

Shahin military sports games kick off across Azerbaijan
21 April 11:13
Other

Shahin military sports games kick off across Azerbaijan - PHOTO

More than 23,000 students take part in nationwide youth competition

Most read

Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback
28 April 15:07
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback

Barcelona winger ruled out for rest of season as club urges caution over Spain duty
Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target
29 April 11:47
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target

Portuguese star backs experienced midfield signing if club secures La Liga promotion
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?
29 April 16:31
World football

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?

Spanish hosts face Premier League leaders in Champions League semi-final first leg
Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father
28 April 09:23
World football

Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest