Ilyasov wins gold as Azerbaijan claim third medal at President’s Cup regatta - UPDATED + VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s rowing team secured its third medal at the President’s Cup 2026 international regatta, with Azer Ilyasov claiming gold in Mingachevir.

According to İdman.Biz, the 2008-2009 born athlete finished first in the men’s single sculls 1500m final at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre, delivering a standout performance on the second day of competition.

The result adds to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally at the regatta, which is dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth and features a wide international field.

The President’s Cup brings together athletes across kayak, canoe and rowing disciplines, with Azerbaijan’s young competitors continuing to impress on home waters.

The tournament will run until 1 May, with further medals still up for grabs in the coming days.

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Azerbaijani athlete Alimurad Hajizada has secured his second silver medal at the President’s Cup 2026 international regatta, continuing an impressive run at the competition in Mingachevir.

According to İdman.Biz, the young paddler finished second in the men’s single kayak 500m event at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre. The result follows his earlier success in the 200m discipline, where he also claimed silver, underlining his consistency across different distances.

The regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth, is one of the key international events on Azerbaijan’s rowing and canoeing calendar. Athletes are competing across kayak, canoe and rowing disciplines, with multiple distances being contested.

Hajizada’s double podium finish highlights the progress of Azerbaijan’s younger generation in water sports, as the country continues to invest in developing talent at international level.

The President’s Cup 2026 will run until 1 May, with further medals to be decided in the coming days.