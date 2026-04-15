Two-time Olympic medallist Haji Aliyev awarded rank of major in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Two-time Olympic medallist, four-time European champion and three-time world champion Haji Aliyev has been awarded the military rank of major in Azerbaijan, Idman.Biz reports.

The announcement was made by the athlete himself via his official Instagram account. Aliyev revealed that the rank was presented to him by Elchin Guliyev, head of the State Border Service and a colonel general.

“This is one of the most unforgettable days of my life,” Aliyev said. “Being awarded the rank of major by Elchin Guliyev is a great honour and responsibility for me. I thank them for the trust shown and will continue to serve my country with even greater determination.”

Aliyev is regarded as one of Azerbaijan’s most successful wrestlers, and the recognition highlights both his sporting achievements and his contribution to national pride.