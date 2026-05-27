27 May 2026
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RCB Storm Into IPL Final As Sooryavanshi Test Takes Centre Stage

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27 May 2026 16:46
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RCB Storm Into IPL Final As Sooryavanshi Test Takes Centre Stage

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sent a powerful message to the rest of the Indian Premier League after storming into the final with a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans.

İdman.Biz reports that RCB won Qualifier 1 by 92 runs, with captain Rajat Patidar producing one of the most explosive innings of the season. His unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls helped Bengaluru post 254/5, the highest total ever recorded in an IPL playoff match.

Gujarat Titans never recovered from the early pressure in the chase and were bowled out for 162. The result sent RCB directly into the final in Ahmedabad and gave Gujarat another chance through Qualifier 2.

At the same time, attention in India is already turning to the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. One of the biggest names before the match is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the young Rajasthan Royals batter whose rise has become one of the most discussed stories of the tournament.

SRH captain Pat Cummins has admitted that his team has more than one plan prepared for Sooryavanshi, underlining how seriously Hyderabad are taking the threat of the teenage star.

With RCB already in the final and Sooryavanshi preparing for another high-pressure test, the IPL has entered its most dramatic stage. For Indian cricket fans, the main question is now clear: will Patidar and Bengaluru finish the job, or will a new young hero change the story of the playoffs?

Idman.Biz
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