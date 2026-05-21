21 May 2026
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AFFA opens second mini-football pitch during WUF13 in Baku - PHOTO

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21 May 2026 14:32
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AFFA opens second mini-football pitch during WUF13 in Baku

AFFA has opened a second mini-football pitch in Baku as part of activities linked to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to İdman.Biz, the new facility has been installed in front of Deniz Mall through cooperation between AFFA’s Social and Environmental Sustainability Department, QOLAT Sport Service and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

The 6x10-metre pitch will host a range of football-related activities until 22 May, with children involved in AFFA’s social programmes taking part in daily sessions between 15:00 and 19:00.

Football fans and visitors attending the forum area will also be able to join the activities free of charge, with organisers aiming to promote grassroots football and community engagement in the city centre.

The initiative is also connected to Azerbaijan’s preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, with AFFA represented at the international forum through a special presentation zone dedicated to football development projects.

WUF13 has brought together urban planners, policymakers and international organisations from around the world, while local sports initiatives have become part of the broader programme promoting sustainable and inclusive urban spaces in Baku.

Idman.Biz
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