Anar Alakbarov takes to the track at Dubai Autodrome - PHOTO/VIDEO

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and president of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, took part in a special driving session at the famous Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Alakbarov shared his impressions after experiencing several high-speed laps on the circuit, describing the event as full of “speed and adrenaline”.

He noted that motorsport is a unique discipline that brings together people from different countries and backgrounds, including beginners, enthusiasts, professional drivers and spectators.

Alakbarov also thanked the management of Dubai Autodrome for providing the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of one of the region’s best-known racing venues. During the visit, he drove several different cars around the circuit and praised the track’s dynamic environment and organisation.

According to him, the trip was not only connected to sporting interest, but also carried importance in terms of future cooperation and development initiatives. He added that such experiences help create new opportunities for collaboration and long-term growth in motorsport.

Dubai Autodrome has become one of the Middle East’s leading motorsport facilities since opening in 2004, regularly hosting international racing events, endurance competitions and manufacturer testing programmes. Azerbaijan has also continued to strengthen its presence in global motorsport through the annual Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku and the activities of the national automobile federation.