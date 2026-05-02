2 May 2026
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Azerbaijan off to strong start at European Bodybuilding Championships in Spain

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2 May 2026 12:26
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Azerbaijan off to strong start at European Bodybuilding Championships in Spain

Azerbaijan’s national team has made an impressive start at the European Bodybuilding Championships in Santa Susanna, signalling early medal success at one of the continent’s key fitness events.

According to İdman.Biz, Bahram Khalilov emerged as the standout performer by winning the overall title in the Junior Men’s Physique category, securing gold for Azerbaijan. He also impressed in the senior competition, adding a silver medal to his tally and underlining his versatility across age divisions.

The team’s success was not limited to a single athlete. Ibrahim Mammadli claimed bronze in the same junior category, while Khalid Kazimov contributed a silver medal to the overall standings. In classic bodybuilding, Elvin Babayev also secured silver, continuing the team’s consistent run of podium finishes.

In total, Azerbaijan has collected one gold, three silver and one bronze medal at the early stage of the championships, highlighting the country’s growing presence in European bodybuilding and fitness competitions. The results reflect ongoing investment in athlete development and the increasing competitiveness of Azerbaijani representatives on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
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