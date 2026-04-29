29 April 2026
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Tahmina Taghi-zade: “Azerbaijan was among the first to implement AI in anti-doping”

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29 April 2026 17:12
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Tahmina Taghi-zade: “Azerbaijan was among the first to implement AI in anti-doping”

How the system works, why athletes face sanctions, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in clean sport

Executive Director of AMADA, Tahmina Taghi-zade, in an interview with İdman.Biz outlined the key principles of Azerbaijan’s anti-doping system, stressing that it is built on international standards and the strict responsibility of athletes for any substances found in their bodies.

She noted that testing is carried out across all sports, including chess, with the volume determined by risk levels. “The highest number of samples is collected in disciplines classified as high-risk,” she said, adding that in recent years most sanctions in Azerbaijan have been recorded in wrestling, boxing, weightlifting and taekwondo.

Taghi-zade also addressed the most common causes of violations. “Athletes often refer to a lack of knowledge about a substance or say it was prescribed by a doctor, but this does not exempt them from responsibility,” she explained. While unintentional ingestion is possible, proving it remains extremely difficult.

She highlighted the therapeutic use exemption system, which allows athletes to take prohibited substances for medical reasons, with decisions made by independent committees in line with international criteria.

The interview also touched on technological advancements in the system. According to Taghi-zade, Azerbaijan is among the countries adopting innovative solutions in anti-doping: “We are one of the first national organisations to begin implementing AI. Artificial intelligence is used to update educational programmes and process large volumes of data, including athletes’ biological indicators.”

She added that AMADA actively cooperates with international partners and uses anonymous reporting platforms to detect violations, while noting that there have been no cases in Azerbaijan where a B sample overturned the result of an A sample.

Overall, Taghi-zade emphasised that awareness among athletes is gradually improving, but continuous education and monitoring remain essential, particularly given the constant renewal of national teams and the tightening of international requirements.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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