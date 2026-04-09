Azerbaijan Olympic Committee reviews key agenda at executive meeting

The Executive Committee of Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee held a meeting at its administrative headquarters, addressing a range of strategic and organisational matters.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the session was opened by NOC vice-president Chingiz Huseynzade, who introduced the agenda and outlined the key topics for discussion.

Among the main items was the reissue and formal presentation of updated Olympic medals to taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov, who won silver at Paris 2024, and Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov, a bronze medallist at the same Games. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to ensure proper recognition of athletes’ achievements.

The committee also reviewed reports on current projects and programmes, while assessing outcomes related to the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. In addition, discussions included the creation of a new Expert Council aimed at strengthening oversight and development in team sports across the country.

Another notable point on the agenda was the planned commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics, alongside several other current issues concerning the organisation’s activities.

The meeting concluded with updates shared with the public regarding the committee’s initiatives and future plans, underlining the NOC’s continued focus on both elite performance and structural development in Azerbaijani sport.