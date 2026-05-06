Veteran sports doctor Boris Khetagurov celebrates 50 years in football with book launch in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

The presentation ceremony for “50 Years in Football”, a new book dedicated to the career of honoured Azerbaijani doctor Boris Khetagurov, was held at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event was attended by Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, veteran footballers and other distinguished guests from the country’s sporting community.

The ceremony began with a presentation highlighting Khetagurov’s 50-year career in football, followed by a video dedicated to his professional journey and achievements in Azerbaijani sport.

Speaking at the event, Gayibov praised Khetagurov’s professionalism and long-standing influence on generations of athletes and medical staff.

“Such events are extremely important for both veterans and young people,” the minister said. “It is vital for experienced figures to share their knowledge. This book contains many fascinating stories. Boris Khetagurov supported many veteran footballers throughout his career and worked for many years at Neftchi PFK, which is a great honour. When people speak about sports medicine in Azerbaijan, they immediately think of Boris Khetagurov.”

Zemfira Meftahatdinova, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, also emphasised the crucial role doctors play in the careers of professional athletes.

“In elite sport, injuries are unavoidable,” she said. “Boris müəllim is an example for the younger generation.”

Veteran footballer and chairman of the Football Veterans Union Ogtay Abdullayev thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for supporting the publication of the book and wished Khetagurov continued health and future projects.

Former Azerbaijan national team coach Nazim Suleymanov also shared personal memories, describing Khetagurov as one of the key figures behind many historic achievements involving Neftchi and Azerbaijani football.

Khetagurov worked with both club and national teams during his distinguished career and remains one of the most respected names in sports medicine in Azerbaijan.